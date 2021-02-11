Jaylen Jacorey Sykes, 22, of Coldspring, Texas tragically left too soon to be with his Lord and Savior in the early hours of Monday, February 8, 2021. He was born on Wednesday, May 6, 1998 in Conroe, Texas. Jaylen was preceded in death by his grandmother, Rosie V. Sykes-Darby; cousins, Trevor Hall, Larry Perry, and Kheleahl McKibbins. Left to cherish his memory is his loving father Roderick Sykes of Coldspring, Texas; loving mother, Jennifer Cox-Sykes and Michael Rodgers; sister, Abby Stephens and husband Matthew of Coldspring, Texas; brother, Cameron Sykes of Coldspring, Texas; two nephews, Mason and Madden Stephens; grandparents, Douglas and Judy Cox, and Charlie Darby; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. The family wishes to acknowledge Jaylen’s special sister, Samantha Richards of Huntsville, Texas. Visitation for Jaylen will be held at Coldspring Fair Grounds on February 20, 2021 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am. Funeral Services for Jaylen will begin promptly at 11:00 am, Saturday, February 20, 2021 at Coldspring Fair Grounds. Interment for Jaylen will immediately follow at Evergreen Cemetery.

Pallbearers for the service will be Matthew Stephens, Daylon Giddens, Colton Nelson, Jeffery Stover, Casey Moore, Kenyon Sykes, Austin Conrad, Greyson Fowler, Garrett Robinson and Wesley Robinson.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Nathan Rosas, Deric Sykes, Ryan Cox, Braeden Walker, Edward Hayes, Tristen Cox, Chance Cox, Ashton Newsome, Joe Stover, Talvin Johnson, Blayne Shepherd, Ray Street, Montgomery Gould, all of his friends and pipeline family.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

