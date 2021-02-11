Sherry Lynn Welsh, 67, of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Tuesday, February 9, 2021. She was born on Thursday, December 10, 1953 in Cleveland, Texas to James Ingram Welsh and Betty Louise Murry Welsh, both of whom have preceded her in death. Sherry was also preceded in death by her brothers, Dwaine Ingram Welsh, Bobby Gail Welsh, as well as her grandchild, Chass Allen Dunahoe. Left to cherish her memory are her loving children, Sherry Ann Williams and husband David, James Allen Dunahoe, Jr., Steven Phillip Dunahoe and wife Anna, Joshua Amos Dunahoe, Jason Lynn Dunahoe; brother, James Michael Welsh; sisters, Mary Lou White-Stevens and husband Tim, Patricia Ann Welsh, Kathy Marie York, Mattie Jean McCowen and husband Kenny; 9 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Visitation for Sherry will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Friday, February 12, 2021 from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Funeral Services for Sherry will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 10:00 am. Interment for Sherry will immediately follow at Bear Creek Cemetery. Bro. Frank Borman officiating.

Pallbearers for the service will be Chance Williams, Dusty LaBuff, Zachary Thomas Taylor, James Dunahoe, Steven Dunahoe, and Bradley Borski.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

