Randall Lee Fryar, 68, of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Monday, February 8, 2021. He was born on Monday, December 15, 1952 in Winniewood, Oklahoma to John Franklin Fryar and Reya Grace Tomlinson Fryar, both of whom have preceded him in death. Randall was also preceded in death by his sister, Leah Michelle Fryar. Left to cherish his memory are his loving brothers, Mike Fryar, Tim Fryar; nieces and nephews, Shannon Gaskamp, Chance Fryar, Timmy Mosley, Kasy Mosley, Mark Whitehouse, Lexie Fryar, McKenna Fryar; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Randall Lee Fryar, please visit our floral store.

