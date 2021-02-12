LifeShare asking for blood donations ahead of severe winter weather

A winter storm predicted to arrive late on Sunday in Southeast Texas brings with it cancelled blood drives resulting in a drastic shortage of blood and plasma donations.

While preparations are being made to protect homes, vehicles and pets from the incoming winter weather, LifeShare Blood Center in Beaumont is asking citizens to also add donating blood to their to-do list.

Before travel conditions become hazardous, LifeShare implores eligible donors to give blood, plasma or platelets as soon as possible.

“It’s important to remember that regardless of the weather, thousands of people in our region are depending on the blood, plasma and platelets we collect in order to save lives. This is especially important during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic” says LifeShare’s Regional Director in Beaumont, Brooke Hulett.

Hospitals will still be operational and treating patients before, during and after severe weather.

The Beaumont Center will be open Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and blood drives are scheduled in several Southeast Texas communities. Walk in or schedule an appointment at www.lifeshare.org/give.

