Dangerous intersection on US 90 in Dayton to be replaced with overpass

One of the most deadly intersections in Liberty County is finally being addressed by the Texas Department of Transportation. In May, TxDOT will go out for bids for a project to build an overpass on US 90 at the FM 1413 intersection west of Dayton.

The estimated cost for this project is $17 million, according to Sarah Dupre, a spokesperson for TxDOT’s Beaumont District, which serves Liberty County.

“Essentially we will be taking US 90 over FM 1413. There won’t be turnarounds, but there will be a stop-controlled intersection under the overpass for the frontage roads in which drivers can take two left turns to go the opposite direction,” Dupres said.

Traffic will use frontage roads to safely enter the westbound and eastbound lanes.

Dayton City Manager Theo Melancon said the overpass project came about after the City of Dayton completed a study in 2018 that included a criticality index of the intersection.

“It was sky high, not only because of the frequency of accidents at this intersection but because of the severity of the crashes. We submitted this data to TxDOT and they took it to heart after seeing these astounding numbers,” Melancon said.

Currently at the intersection, there are two westbound lanes and two eastbound lanes of the heavily-traveled US 90, northbound and southbound traffic on FM 1413 and a turning lane in the middle of US 90. Traffic is only alerted to the dangers of the intersection by amber flashing lights.

Even though it could be a year or two before the overpass is finished, Melancon is relieved that TxDOT is finally taking action on it.

“We haven’t been told exactly how long the project will take but usually these types of projects take a couple of years,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

