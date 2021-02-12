Winter weather forces Cleveland hospital to reschedule some COVID-19 vaccinations

The inclement weather that will move through Southeast Texas Sunday night and continue through the early part of next week is prompting Texas Emergency Hospital in Cleveland to reschedule appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations.

According to Jeremy Allen, a Texas Emergency Hospital System spokesperson, all people who had vaccination appointments set for Monday will now be moved to Wednesday. People with Tuesday appointments will be shifted to Thursday.

As there were no appointments already set for Wednesday and Thursday, Allen said the hospital should easily be able to accommodate patients on the new days. As there is a small window of time for these patients to receive their second round of the Pfizer vaccine, Allen emphasized that it is critical for everyone who was scheduled for Monday and Tuesday to work the new days into their calendars.

“We are still waiting to find out when the next shipment of vaccine is coming, so we didn’t have appointments already set for Wednesday and Thursday,” Allen said.

People manning the hospital’s COVID-19 hotline for the hospital are trying to reach as many people as possible to let them know about the new dates.

The vaccinations that are being distributed at this time in Texas is for people who fall into Phase 1A or Phase 1B. These categories include front-line healthcare workers and residents of long-term care facilities. This phase also includes last responders, such as funeral home workers, school nurses, EMS and first responders. Phase 1B is for persons age 65 or older, or 16 or older with at least one chronic medical condition.

As Texas Emergency Hospital is a COVID-19 vaccination hub for the Texas Department of State Health Services, vaccine shipments will continue in the future. The hospital is keeping its hotline open only when vaccines are available. To schedule an appointment for the Pfizer vaccination, please call 281-806-7370 or 281-806-7380.

Once the next shipment arrives and you get an appointment, you will be required to bring along completed paperwork. This paperwork will not be provided on site and must be printed and filled out prior to arriving at the hospital. To download the documents, go online to https://www.emergencyhospitals.care/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/Immunization-Registry-CDC-Prevaccination-Checklist.pdf.

