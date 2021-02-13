Montgomery County woman wanted for child endangerment arrested in Tarkington area

Acting on a tip from a local citizen, the Liberty County Pct. 5 Constable’s Office on Friday apprehended a Conroe woman who was wanted on a Child Endangerment charge out of Montgomery County. The woman – 50-year-old Athena Francine Kalmus – was captured as she reportedly was attempting to flee law enforcement at a home on CR 2180 off of Tree Monkey Road (CR 2176).

“She was hiding out at a house with an elderly lady who is disabled and almost blind,” said Pct. 5 Constable David Hunter.

Hunter added that Kalmus tried to run from him and Deputy Constables Laci Pierce and Joe Williams when they paid a surprise visit to the house Friday.

“She went around the back of the trailer house and she was trying to get inside the back door when we caught up to her,” Hunter said.

After she was in custody, Pct. 5 deputy constables transported her to the Montgomery County line where they met with Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies. As the charges pending against her were in Montgomery County, Hunter said it only made sense to hand her over to those authorities.

Kalmus was among a group of Featured Felons highlighted by the Multi-County Crime Stoppers in July 2020.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

