Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 4, 2021

The Liberty County Jail is still working out problems with new software that was installed last week, which severed the link to the jail’s online mugshot system. In the meantime, Bluebonnet News has obtained these records through an open records request with the assistance of the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office and the county jail.
Bluebonnet News will be adding new reports as they become available. Please note that not all mugshots are available at this time.
The following people were arrested on Feb. 4, 2021:
- Williams, Javarus – Driving While License Invalid, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, No Driver’s License When Unlicensed, Unsafe Speed and Hold for Harris County-Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Public Servant
- Lejeune-Votaw, Dylan – Theft of Property
- Romero, Navarr – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
- Allen, Chase – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence, Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle
- Barnes, Dani – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Icet, Jeffrey – Driving While License Invalid
- Yoder, Kaylee – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
- Harris, Vincent – Sexual Assault of a Child
- Lane, Matthew – Possession With Intent to Promote Child Pornography
- Fajardo, Abel – Aggravated Kidnapping
- Guidry, Gary – Evading Arrest or Detention With Previous Conviction, Public Intoxication and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia