Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 4, 2021

The Liberty County Jail is still working out problems with new software that was installed last week, which severed the link to the jail’s online mugshot system. In the meantime, Bluebonnet News has obtained these records through an open records request with the assistance of the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office and the county jail.

Bluebonnet News will be adding new reports as they become available. Please note that not all mugshots are available at this time.

The following people were arrested on Feb. 4, 2021:

Williams, Javarus – Driving While License Invalid, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, No Driver’s License When Unlicensed, Unsafe Speed and Hold for Harris County-Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Public Servant

Lejeune-Votaw, Dylan – Theft of Property

Romero, Navarr – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence

Allen, Chase – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence, Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle

Barnes, Dani – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Icet, Jeffrey – Driving While License Invalid

Yoder, Kaylee – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence

Harris, Vincent – Sexual Assault of a Child

Lane, Matthew – Possession With Intent to Promote Child Pornography

Fajardo, Abel – Aggravated Kidnapping

Guidry, Gary – Evading Arrest or Detention With Previous Conviction, Public Intoxication and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

