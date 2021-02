The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 5, 2021:

Beasley, Kristin – Expired Registration, Failure to Control Speed, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Wrong Vehicle Registration, and five charges of Failure to Appear

Hines, Nicholas – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Hopkins, Lindsey – Harboring a Runaway

