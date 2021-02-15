Glenna Dean Simpson, 83, of Liberty, Texas passed away on Thursday, February 11, 2021 in Beaumont, Texas. She was born November 24, 1937 in Mound Valley, Kansas to parents Dean Hoobler and Anna Bonner Hoobler who preceded her in death along with her son Ricky Alford.

Glenna lived in Liberty for over 50 years. She retired as Deputy Clerk for Liberty County after many years of service there. Glenna was a faithful member of First United Methodist Church of Liberty where she served the Lord for many years. Mrs. Simpson liked flowers, nice clothes, and shopping.

Many of those shopping trips were spent with her two sisters, Deanna and Donna whom she loved spending time with. In earlier years Glenna liked to travel and enjoyed being near the beach in the warm weather. Glenna also spent some time diving in her lifetime and even did rescue diving for a period of time. She will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Glenna is survived by her beloved husband of forty-eight and a half years, Gerald Simpson; son Randy Alford and wife Laura; sisters, Deanna Loven, Donna Cooper and husband Jerry; granddaughter, Lisa Boudreaux and husband Henry; grandson, Jacob Alford; great-grandchildren, Zackary Fregia and Kenleigh Fregia; great-great-grandson, Camden Fregia; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Glenna’s family would like to extend a big thank you to the staff at Magnolia Place Health Care, and especially Jennifer and Elisa for the love and care they gave to Mrs. Simpson.

Visitation for Mrs. Simpson will be 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m., Thursday, February 18, 2021 at Allison Funeral Service in Liberty with funeral services to begin at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Cooke Memorial Cemetery. Glenna’s service will be Live Streamed at http://www.allisonfuneralservice.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Glenna Dean Simpson, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

