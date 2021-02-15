Johnny Lee Young, Jr., 50, of Cleveland, Texas was called to his heavenly home on Friday, February 12, 2021. He was born on Sunday, December 6, 1970 in Houston, Texas. Left to cherish his memory are his loving parents, Johnny Young, Sr. and Mary Kay Carter; daughter, Shawnna Whitmire and husband Samuel; brothers, Robert Barnett, Trevor Young and wife Crystal; sister, Ariel Young; grandchildren, Shaelynn, Sam and Sawyer Whitmire; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Visitation for Johnny will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Friday, February 19, 2021 from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm. A Graveside service for Johnny will be held at Cleveland Memorial Cemetery on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 3:00 pm. Bro. Michael Nix officiating.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Johnny Lee Young Jr., please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

