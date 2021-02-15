Kenneth “Scott” Hale, 58, went to be with the Lord on Monday, February 8, 2021. He was born on December 8, 1962, in Bay City, Texas to Kenneth Charles Hale and Shirley Ann Jannise Hale. Scott married his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Tammy Lavon Hairston Hale on January 24, 1987. They spent 34 years together walking by each other’s side navigating through life. Before the passing of his late son, Jonathan, he owned and operated Hale & Son Welding Service in Anahuac.

He was a great cook and was able to put any variety of ingredients together. Crawfish/Snowcrab Boils and grilling steaks were some of his specialties. He was a wonderful fisherman and could outfish you on any given day. Scott was full of love and always willing to help those who would help themselves. He had a true heart of gold that was the size of Texas. Scott will be remembered as a kind, caring and giving man by all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Charles Hale; son, Jonathan Allen Hale; brother, Robert Charles Hale; and father-in-law, Bennie Irvin Hairston.

Scott is survived by his wife, Tammy Hale; daughter, Ashley Renee Hale; daughter-in-law, Katie Hale; mother, Shirley Hale; grandchildren, Melanie Grace Hale and Brett Irvin Waters; sisters, Vanessa Smith and Karen Johnson; mother-in-law Charlotte Garcia and husband Ezequiel; sister-in-law, Marjorie Johnson and husband Galen; nieces, Leslie Zuniga and husband Edward, Pamela Johnson, Breanna Johnson, and Danielle Johnson; nephew, Jack Johnson, Brentley Johnson; great-niece, Destany, Madilyn and Alexa Zuniga; the one man he looked up to as a brother Gary Hairston and wife Peggy; along with a host of extended family and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 12:00pm to 2:00pm on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at Community Christian Fellowship, 442 Eagle Road, Oak Island, Texas. A Celebration of Scott’s Life will begin at 2:00pm.

To send flowers to Kenneth’s family, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

