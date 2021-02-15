Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 8, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 8, 2021:

  • Zomant, Zachary – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Failure to Identify Fugitive from Justice and Hold for Harris County-Theft
  • Allen, Jerome – Parole Violation
  • Hulsey, Gabrielle – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Bond Revocation-Possession of a Controlled Substance and Hold for Harris County–Possession of Marijuana
  • Moore, Veda – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana
  • Rushing, Lajuane – No Driver’s License When Unlicensed, No Seatbelt, Revocation of Probation-Possession of a Controlled Substance and Revocation of Probation-Failure to Identify as Fugitive
  • Mott, Leona – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Fregia, Kymbal – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Failure to Appear, Whitetail Deer/Illegal Sale or Purchase of Parts, Failure to Keep in Edible Condition and Hunting Whitetail Deer With Illegal Means
  • Lopez, Christopher – Hold for Harris County-Theft
  • Padgett, Jacob – Driving While License Invalid
  • Chappell, Stephanie – Possession of Marijuana
  • Parra, Stephen – Possession of Marijuana
