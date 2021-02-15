Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 8, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 8, 2021:

Zomant, Zachary – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Failure to Identify Fugitive from Justice and Hold for Harris County-Theft

Allen, Jerome – Parole Violation

Hulsey, Gabrielle – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Bond Revocation-Possession of a Controlled Substance and Hold for Harris County–Possession of Marijuana

Moore, Veda – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana

Rushing, Lajuane – No Driver’s License When Unlicensed, No Seatbelt, Revocation of Probation-Possession of a Controlled Substance and Revocation of Probation-Failure to Identify as Fugitive

Mott, Leona – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Fregia, Kymbal – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Failure to Appear, Whitetail Deer/Illegal Sale or Purchase of Parts, Failure to Keep in Edible Condition and Hunting Whitetail Deer With Illegal Means

Lopez, Christopher – Hold for Harris County-Theft

Padgett, Jacob – Driving While License Invalid

Chappell, Stephanie – Possession of Marijuana

Parra, Stephen – Possession of Marijuana

Chappell, Stephanie

Hulsey, Gabrielle

Moore, Veda

Mott, Leona

Rushing, Lajuane

Zomant, Zachary Aaron

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

