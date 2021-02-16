Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 9, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 9, 2021:

  • Harvill, Sky – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Wells, Cassandra – Displaying Expired License Plate
  • Cerda, James – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon, Criminal Mischief
  • Aucoin, Brian – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Maclaren, Amanda – Disorderly Conduct
  • Rogers, Victor – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Hedgecox, Steve – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Treece, Christopher – Probation Violation-Burglary of a Building
  • Domain, Fredman – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Note: Some mugshots are missing from the jail records.

