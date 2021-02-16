Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 9, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 9, 2021:

Harvill, Sky – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Wells, Cassandra – Displaying Expired License Plate

Cerda, James – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon, Criminal Mischief

Aucoin, Brian – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Maclaren, Amanda – Disorderly Conduct

Rogers, Victor – Driving While Intoxicated

Hedgecox, Steve – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Treece, Christopher – Probation Violation-Burglary of a Building

Domain, Fredman – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Note: Some mugshots are missing from the jail records.

