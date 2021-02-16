Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 9, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 9, 2021:
- Harvill, Sky – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Wells, Cassandra – Displaying Expired License Plate
- Cerda, James – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon, Criminal Mischief
- Aucoin, Brian – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Maclaren, Amanda – Disorderly Conduct
- Rogers, Victor – Driving While Intoxicated
- Hedgecox, Steve – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Treece, Christopher – Probation Violation-Burglary of a Building
- Domain, Fredman – Possession of a Controlled Substance
Note: Some mugshots are missing from the jail records.