Charles Ronald Hutchins, “Ronnie,” went to be with the Lord on February 11, 2021 at age 71 at his home surrounded by family. He had a short hard battle with advanced liver cancer.

Ronnie was born on March 3, 1949 in Baytown, Texas. He was the first of three children blessed to Charles Wesley and Doris Hutchins of Channelview, Texas. Followed by sister Deborah Hutchins and brother Eugene Hutchins. He graduated from Channelview High School in 1967. At age 20 Ronnie had his first child, Wesley Clark Hutchins in 1969. He married Betty Ann Landon in 1973. Betty and Ronnie were blessed with two daughters, Stacey Renea Green and Jennifer Ann Hutchins. Betty and Ronnie raised their children in Dayton, Texas where they resided for 35 years. In 2016 they relocated to Humble, Texas. He leaves behind four grandchildren that he adored, Clayton and Hillary Hutchins and Mason and Aubrey Green. Also leaving behind daughter-in-law Suzanne Hutchins and son-in-law Johnathan Green.

Ronnie had a passion for raising cattle and agriculture. He helped his father with his farm every weekend. He was a member of the Channelview FFA Buster Club. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Dayton where he taught Sunday school and sang in the church choir. He became a member of the C.A. Fortner Lodge #1304 of Channelview in 1974. He was a member of the Dayton Masonic Lodge #825 and became Grand Master from 2001 – 2002. He was also a Charter member of Old River Masonic Lodge #1442.

He completed a 4 year electrical apprenticeship program through IBEW, where he served several years as an Executive Officer. He continued working in the electrical field for multiple companies throughout his career. Eventually becoming a master electrician. At the time of his passing, he was still holding the master electrician license for S&B Plant Services.

A memorial service for Ronnie will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, February 26, 2021at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until service time at 2:00 p.m.

