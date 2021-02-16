Carolyn Vickers Evans, 82 of Cleveland, Texas passed away peacefully Sunday night February 14, 2021. She was born February 15, 1938 in Dangerfield, Texas to her parents, Dewey and Gladys Vickers who preceded her in death along with her loving husband, Jerry William Evans Sr. and her son, Gary Don Evans; brothers, John Dillion Vickers, Vernon Wayne Vickers, and Bill Beasley Vickers.

Carolyn is survived by her sisters, Corrine Womack, and Shirley Hunt; sons, Jerry William Evans Jr. and his wife Shirley, Jimmy Wayne Evans and his wife Arcely, Randy Dale Evans and his wife Marion, Steven Ray Evans and his wife Kathy, Gary Don’s surviving wife Linda, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. The family will receive friends 5 to 8 p.m., Friday, February 19, 2021 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home. A graveside service will be 3:00 p.m., Saturday, February 20, 2021 at Cleveland Memorial Park. Reverend Troy Moore officiating.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

