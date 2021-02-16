More school closings announced

Here are the latest announcements from local school districts regarding school closures:

CLEVELAND

Due to the power outages in and around our district, Cleveland ISD will not have school tomorrow, Wednesday, February 17th or Thursday, February 18th. Cleveland ISD will continue to monitor the weather and power outages. You will get an update no later than 12:00 noon, Thursday, February 18th.

Continue to follow Cleveland ISD’s website and social media for updates.

CROSBY

Good afternoon Crosby ISD community. Due to ongoing power outages and lingering weather-related issues, Crosby ISD will be closed on Wednesday (2/17/2021) and Thursday (2/18/2021). Students and staff will not participate in online coursework on these days. Further guidance regarding Friday (2/19/2021) will be provided after more information is available regarding the availability of power and water. We hope the entire community remains safe and warm during this time.

DAYTON

The safety of our students and staff is one of our top priorities. Due to the weather, ice, and rolling blackouts Dayton ISD is cancelling all classes and student activities for Wednesday and Thursday, February 17-18, 2021. To keep everyone updated, Dayton ISD will post information via the following venues:

· Our website (www.daytonisd.net)

· Our Facebook and Twitter

· Bluebonnet News, The Vindicator, The Liberty Gazette

· Channel 2 (KPRC), Channel 11 (KHOU), and Channel 13 (KTRK)



Dayton ISD will continue to monitor the conditions. Therefore,

please continue to check these outlets for any updates. Stay safe and stay warm!

DEVERS ISD

Closed Wednesday and Thursday

HARDIN

Hardin ISD will be canceling all school for Wednesday and Thursday, February 17th and 18th. We will also be postponing all virtual learning due to electrical outages. A decision about school on Friday will be made Thursday February 18th. Please stay warm and take care of your families during this inclement weather.Thank you,Hardin Administration

LIBERTY

Dear LISD Staff and School Community,

The safety and well-being of students, district employees and the stakeholders we serve are our top priorities. In consideration of current weather conditions, electrical grid outages and out of an abundance of care, Liberty I.S.D. will close all campuses on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 and Thursday, February, 18, 2021.We will keep our school community updated as necessary via the Liberty I.S.D. webpage, Skyward messaging, and social media outlets. Meanwhile, we wish you warmth and safety.

Cody Abshier, Superintendent, LISD

SHEPHERD

Due to the continued threat of unsafe weather conditions, Shepherd ISD will close Wednesday, February 17, 2021, and Thursday, February 18, 2021. We will continually monitor our buildings and roads to ensure conditions will be safe before making a decision about Friday. We are very well aware that many of our students’ families have experienced the loss of power and water for extended periods of time and this will affect our future decisions regarding a safe return. We will make every effort to ensure the safety of our Pirate community. Future updates will be sent out using our call system and will be posted on our social media pages and website. Please stay safe and warm. We will overcome this crisis together.

Jason Hewitt, Superintendent, Shepherd ISD

SPLENDORA

We have been monitoring the weather and are concerned about the next round of winter storms coming through tonight. For the safety of our staff and students, we will be closing all Splendora ISD schools and offices on both Wednesday, February 17th and Thursday, February 18th. We will make the decision about reopening on Friday as soon as possible. Stay safe and warm, Wildcat family!

TARKINGTON

Due to the continued presence of inclement weather and possible hazardous road conditions, Tarkington ISD has decided to cancel school for tomorrow, Wednesday, Feb. 17, and Thursday, Feb. 18. We also continue to have many staff and community families dealing with power issues. School extra-curricular groups should check with their sponsors or coaches for updates on their activities. Tarkington ISD will continue to monitor weather conditions throughout Wednesday and Thursday. School for Friday will be determined at a later date. Should conditions necessitate any further changes, updates will be posted. Please be safe.

Dr. Marc Keith

Superintendent, Tarkington ISD

