Charles Michael “Smitty” Smith, 41, of Liberty passed away on Saturday, February 13, 2021 in Houston. Smitty was born September 26, 1979, in Houston, Texas to parents Charles Edward Smith and Lisa Robin Brickey Smith.

Smitty was a longtime resident of Liberty. He was currently employed as a chemical operator for Occidental Petroleum. He enjoyed fishing, video games and football especially the Philadelphia Eagles. He was a collector of many things. Most of all Smitty loved his family and enjoyed all their fun times together.

Smitty leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 15 years, Stephanie Smith of Liberty, his parents, Charles Edward Smith and Lisa Robin Smith; his father and mother-in-law, Jesse and Alicia Barefield; his children, Ian Smith, Alyssa Smith and Adley Smith; brothers, Daryl Smith and wife Sandra and Matt Smith and fiancée Katie Spellman; brothers-in-law, Billy Brewer and wife Vanessa, Robert Lacy and wife Vicki, Stephen Barefield and wife Angela, Caleb Brewer and Aspen Modisette, Zach Dean, Andrew Brewer and Riley Brewer; nephews, Ashton Smith, Brennan Smith, Caden Smith, Benjamin Brewer, Brazos Brewer, A.J. Riggmaiden, Jonathan Lacy, Kyle Lacy, and Bryson Spellman; nieces, Sophia Brewer and Chloe Barefield; his special friend, Jason Willis; numerous other relatives and many close friends.

Visitation for Smitty will be 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Friday, February 19, 2021 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton. Services will be 1:00 p.m., Saturday, February 20, 2021 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Shawn Vickers officiating. Interment to follow at Cooke Cemetery in Liberty, Texas. Serving as pallbearers will be Daryl Smith, Matt Smith, Wesley Pritchett, Will Bowers, James St. Clair, Christopher Bishop, Amos Roy, Kenny Pritchett, Jason Willis, Brandon Goings, and Charles Goings.

The family is requesting that everyone wear a mask to the visitation and the service.

For those who desire memorials may be made in lieu of flowers to the First Baptist Church Daisetta, P. O. Box 529, Daisetta, Texas 77533.

