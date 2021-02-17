William Shane, 75, of Daisetta, went home to be with the Lord on Jan. 28, 2021

He loved everyone he met picking on all. In his early years enjoyed camping and diving. William never met a stranger. William was a heavy equipment operator and truck driver. After retirement William worked side by side with his wife Marlene and brother Jim on the Houston food truck.

He is proceeded in death by his parents, Lee and Lillie Shane, Brothers, Don Shane and Jack Shane, and Sister, Beatrice Rushing.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 42 years, Marlene Shane of Daisetta; his Daughters, Tracy Barefield of Pearland, Stacy Shane of Daisetta; sons, Jerry and Debbie Shane of Wallisville, Thomas Shane and wife Cindy of Abilene; Grandsons, Corey Touchet, Ricky Shane; Granddaughters, Chelesea Touchet Cailty Tenney and Suesann Shane; Brothers Jim and Emma Shane and Clay Shane; and his beloved fur baby Dixie.

