Andra Kern Stewart, 81, of Dayton passed away on February 11,2021 in Houston, Texas. Andra was born January 17, 1940 in Rupert, Idaho to parents, Calvin Kern and Evelyn Roberts Kern.

Andra was a longtime resident of Dayton. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She was a wonderful patient wife and mother. Andra loved her family and her friends. She will be missed by all that knew and loved her.

Mrs. Stewart was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Barry D. Stewart. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her sons, Barry Stewart and wife Dena and Joseph Stewart; her daughters, Shelley Howard and husband Terry, Sheri Landriault and husband Bo, Serena Smesny and husband Kenny, and Sue Anne Kolarik and husband Paul; brother, Benjamin Kern; sisters, Ranell Henry and Mary Hampton; grandchildren, Kristen and Casey Cooper, Logan and Senona Haugenater, Nolan and Starla Haugenater, Megan and Timothy Stavinoha, Aaron and Danielle Howard, Brent and Lyndsey Howard, Cristin and Kirby Wells, Anthony Howard, Jon Paul and Amber Landriault, Haleigh Landriault Shanks, Leia and Andy Miller, Chelsea and Steven Carrell, Zachery and Ashley Kolarik, Erik and Crystal Kolarik, Dylan and Kaitlynn Kolarik, Jacob and Lori Stewart, Benjamin Stewart; great grandchildren, Ethan Kolarik, Lainey Beth Kolarik, Everett Kolarik, Emmitt Kolarik, Peyton Trahan, Colin Shanks, Cade Shanks, Kendall Miller, Kenzie Miller, Grayson Carrell, Jaxon Carrell, Mia Carrell, Conner Cooper, Kylie Cooper, Bexley Cooper, Alexander Haugenater, Lucy Haugenater, Lila Haugenater, Barrett Turruviate, Aubrie Turruviate and Trinity Spurlock, Cameron Howard, Caydence Howard, Carmyn Howard, Cassius Howard, Sutton Carey, Olive Wells, Violet Wells, Amelia Howard, and Asa Howard. She also had numerous nieces and nephews and wonderful friends.

A graveside service for Mrs. Stewart will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 20, 2021 at Cooke Cemetery in Liberty, Texas. Arrangements are under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton.

