William George Kruse, Jr., 73, of Cleveland, Texas was called home on Wednesday, February 17, 2021. He was born on Thursday, May 8, 1947 in Cleveland, Ohio to William George Kruse, Sr. and Fern Elizabeth (Boyer) Kruse, both of whom have preceded him in death. William was also preceded in death by his sisters, Patricia, Sally, and Dorothy. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 52 years, Melinda Kruse; children, Ernest Kruse and wife Sharon, William B. Kruse and wife Lisa; sisters, Mary Milliorn, Virginia Baird and husband Philip; grandchildren, Stephen Kruse and wife Sheridan, Colby Kruse, Jarod Kruse, Emma Kruse, Maddie Kruse; great-grandchildren, Leo Kruse, Oliver Kruse, Emerson Kruse; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

