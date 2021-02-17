Fire destroys man’s RV home in Plum Grove

Plum Grove firefighters, on their way back to the station after another call on Tuesday afternoon, noticed a large black smoke column coming from a property on CR 3475.
According to Fire Chief Chris Loftin, the origin of the fire was a wood-burning stove that had been placed in a structure added on to an RV.
“The add-on wasn’t properly insulated for a fire. It got too hot and caught fire,” Loftin said.
When firefighters arrived on the scene, the RV was fully engulfed. Assisting Plum Grove VFD were Cleveland and Tarkington fire departments.