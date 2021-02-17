Fire destroys man’s RV home in Plum Grove

Plum Grove firefighters, on their way back to the station after another call on Tuesday afternoon, noticed a large black smoke column coming from a property on CR 3475.

According to Fire Chief Chris Loftin, the origin of the fire was a wood-burning stove that had been placed in a structure added on to an RV.

“The add-on wasn’t properly insulated for a fire. It got too hot and caught fire,” Loftin said.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, the RV was fully engulfed. Assisting Plum Grove VFD were Cleveland and Tarkington fire departments.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

