Liberty photographer and Hardin High School teacher Amanda Key and Cleveland photographer and business owner, Victoria Good, captured these images on Monday, Feb. 15, just after snow fell all across Liberty County.

Southside Primary School in Cleveland (photo captured by Victoria Good)

FM 1010 in Cleveland (photo captured by Victoria Good)

S. College at Hanson streets in Cleveland (photo captured by Victoria Good)

Austin Memorial Library on S. Bonham St., Cleveland (photo captured by Victoria Good)

S. Bonham Street, Cleveland (photo captured by Victoria Good)

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, Liberty (photo by Amanda Kersh Key)

City of Liberty offices (photo by Amanda Kersh Key)

Walmart, Liberty, Texas (photo by Amanda Kersh Key)

Trinity Street, Liberty (photo by Amanda Kersh Key)

Main Street facing south by the County Courthouse in Liberty (photo by Amanda Kersh Key)

Liberty Opry in Liberty (photo by Amanda Kersh Key)

First Liberty National Bank, Liberty (photo by Amanda Kersh Key)

Liberty Railroad Depot (photo by Amanda Kersh Key)

First United Methodist Church, Liberty (photo by Amanda Kersh Key)

Main Street, Liberty, Texas (photo by Amanda Kersh Key)

Trinity Street, Liberty (photo by Amanda Kersh Key)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook