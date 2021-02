The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 13, 2021:

Sata, Santos – Driving While Intoxicated-open container

Cruz, Adan – No Driver’s License When Unlicensed

Torres, Israel – License Required, Driving Without Financial Responsibility and Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

