The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 14, 2021:

Walker, Mark – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Parole Violation

Friedman, Michael – Hold for Harris County-Theft of Property

Juarez, Omar – Aggravated Assault With a Weapon

