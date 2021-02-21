Mae Beth Trousdale Pruitt, 90, of Dayton, passed away at home in Dayton on February 20, 2021. Mae Beth was born in Richmond, Texas on May 29, 1930 to parents James William (JW) Trousdale and Clara Ritchie Trousdale.

Mae Beth had lived most of her life in Dayton and spent her early years in Richmond. She was a member of Dayton Christian Center. She had been a bookkeeper and a medic for Westlake Volunteer Fire Department and Liberty County EMS. She enjoyed fishing, hunting, raising chickens and watching birds.

Mae Beth was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Elmer Pruitt; sister, Maxine Edmonds; and brother, James Trousdale. She is survived by daughter, Jimmie Lynn Dugat; son, Roy Glenn Pruitt and wife Linda; grandchildren, Tammy Vauter and husband Johnny, Cynthia (Angel) Fregia-Olecki, Heather Rallis and husband Steve and Shawn Sullivan; great-grandchildren, Cory Vauter and wife Sarah, Ryance Vauter, Kymber Vauter and fiance Matt, Kelsey Crowson, Zaccarrie Smith, Ashton (Buddah) Rallis, Julia and Blake Davidson and Jordan Walters; other relatives and friends.

Visitation for Mrs. Pruitt will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Saturday, February 27, 2021, at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton. Services will be at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, February 28, 2021, at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Magnolia Park Cemetery in Dayton under the directions of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home.

