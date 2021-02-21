Rev. David L. Raines, age 79, of Cleveland, TX went to be with the Lord peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, February 18, 2021. He was born in Oklahoma City, OK on December 23, 1941 to Clarence W. and Davelene (Austin) Raines. Growing up in rural Oklahoma, he developed a love of hunting and fishing. Sadly at age 14, he lost his father when a drunk driver hit his father’s vehicle on the way home from work. The family consolidated at his grandmother’s house (also a widow) with 3 generations living on the acreage, farming and running a small general store. David committed his life to Christ at a revival at Jones Assembly of God as a teenager and grew active in youth ministry until drafted into the US Army in 1963.

After his military service, David attended Southwestern AG Bible College with the goal of becoming a pastor. In the spring of his 3rd year, he met Bertha Cooper from Aldine, TX. Sparks flew so they married in June, and accepted their first pastoral role in cold, remote Wyoming by October. After 2 pastoral roles and the birth of 2 sons, he completed his degree at Central Bible College in Missouri and returned to Wyoming. They made many friends and wonderful memories and another son came along to share their life on the Western frontier. Eventually, they made their way south again to be closer to family in Oklahoma and Texas.

Over the years they pastored many places including: Big Piney, WY (2 years), Buffalo, WY (2 years), Rock Springs, WY (5 years); Perkins, OK (18 years); Lander, WY (11 years); and Cleveland, TX (9 years) for a total of 47 years in ministry. With few exceptions, Rev. Raines had to work weekdays and pastor in the evenings and weekends. His career included owning his own lumber supply business, labor transportation, aircraft tool supply, and postal carrier. His wife Bertha carried the load of daytime management of the ministry and family, as well as often working herself. Rev. Raines was known for singing inspirational solo songs and preaching Biblical narrative stories with life application messages that listeners could relate to their family life and daily problems. His parishioners deeply respected him for his gentle spirit, persistent care, and assistance of anyone in need – a “true prince of a man.”

Rev. Raines was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, his sister Cowanna Ivey, and an infant brother. David is survived by his brother, Fred Raines, his three sons Jonathan (Kim), Stephen (Abby), Philip (Maria) and eight grandchildren. Funeral services will be Saturday, February 27 at 10 AM at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Cleveland, TX. The family will greet friends starting at 9 AM before the service.

