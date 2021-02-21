Jeffrey Michael High, 43, of Baytown, Texas, passed away on February 19, 2021, in Baytown. Jeffrey was born August 22, 1977 in Channelview, Texas to parents Alva High and Joyce Glenn High.

He had lived in the Baytown and Sheldon area most of his life. Jeffrey also lived 7 years in Alabama and graduated from Monroe County High School in Alabama. He was employed as an electrician in the construction business. Jeffery had many hobbies which included driving and working on jeeps, camping, RC cars, wood carving and photography.

Jeffrey leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife Mary High; parents Alva and Joyce High; children Ali High and Jesse High and his brother Steven High and wife Christine; other family and friends.

Visitation for Jeffrey will be 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Monday, February 22, 2021 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton. Services will be 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Andy Glenn officiating. Interment to follow at Palms Memorial Park in Dayton under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

