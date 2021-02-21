Jane Caroline Ford, 85, of Zavalla, TX passed away Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at Woodland Heights Hospital in Lufkin, TX. She was born January 26, 1936, in St. Charles, LA to the late Ike Elmore and Ruth Bunch.



Ms. Ford is preceded in death by her parents. Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Richard Holmes and James Fimple; daughter, Rebecca Clifford.



Cremation services under the care of Faith & Family Funeral Services. To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Jane Caroline Ford, please visit our Tribute Store.

