Lavadies Dupree, age 83, of Dolen, Texas passed away Saturday, February 20, 2021. He was born May 4, 1937 in Oklahoma to parents Albert Dupree and Mabel Berry Dupree who preceded him in death.

Lavadies grew up in Louisiana where he began work at the early age of 12. He later married and moved to Texas and began construction work. He moved to Splendora where he raised his children and enjoyed many years there. After retirement he moved to Dolen Tx, but instead of rest and relax, he began a hay business. He was not a man to sit for long, he had to be working. His hobbies include enjoying his family, especially the grandkids and spending time with his cows. He was the most kind hearted, hard working man who ever walked this earth and will be greatly missed.

Survivors include his loving wife of 64 years, Patricia Dupree; children, Reneé Stout and husband Kenny, Bobby Dupree and wife Mary Ann, and Becky Dupree; grandchildren, Joseph Foxworth and wife Amber, Lindsey Chamblee and husband Chris, Justin Dupree and wife Evelyn, Schevie Slayden, Schawn Slayden and wife Andrea, Sara Dupree, and Bo Dupree and wife Yolanda; along with several great-grandchildren, numerous other relatives and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at Farley Chapel Cemetery, Shepherd, Texas

