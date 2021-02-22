Florence Laverne Mitchell Derrington, 90, passed away on Tuesday evening, February 16, 2021 at 5:30pm. Florence was a native of Austin, TX and a resident of Houma, LA. Florence is survived by her children, Sharon Louviere and husband Farrell, Patsy Eschete and husband Wayne; grandchildren, Christie Norvell (Dewey), Farrell Louviere, Melissa Verrett (John), April Granger (Jared), Ricky Louviere, Mark Louviere, Rachel Eschete, Heidi Hebert (Ben), Joshua Eschete (Katie); sixteen great grandchildren, and six great-great grandchildren and two on the way. Florence is preceded in death by her husband, George Derrington; parents, Robert and Abbie Bartlett Mitchell; sisters, Judy Bryan and Laura James.Florence graduated from Nicholls State University and worked at First National Bank before her retirement. She was also a member of the Order of Eastern Star Chapter # 634 in Liberty, TX.
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at Fairlawn Memorial Park, in Liberty, Texas under the direction of Allison Funeral Service.