Bradley Phillip Heilhecker made his transition to Heaven on Friday, February 19, 2021, at the young age of 62.

We will always remember him as a sweet soul. We loved his genuine heart and loving spirit. Brad’s presence in our lives will be sorely missed. When you think of Brad, celebrate the good memories you have of him. Remember life is about relationships, especially the one with God. Brad would desire you to deepen your walk with God by reading and studying the Bible, memorizing it where possible, living life fully by following where the Holy Spirit leads you. We know he is in Heaven, with all his questions answered, strumming his guitar to God’s Word. “He fought the good fight. He finished the race. He kept the faith.” 2 Timothy 4:7-8

Being a kind and humble follower of God was of the utmost importance to Brad, and he certainly did not disappoint when it came to teaching others about what he learned in the Bible. Brad spent the majority of his time sharing the word of God and teaching the people he met along the way. He loved to read the Bible, discuss what the Bible said, and watched Christian television as well as classic Westerns, WWII, and Hallmark movies. At other times, he composed and played worship songs with his guitar and wrote weekly faith-based blogs, Brad’s blogs. After he spent time with you, he would ask, “How might I pray for you over the next 30 days in 3 words?” And then faithfully add it to his prayer journal so he could bring your prayers and petitions before the Lord as he started each day.

Brad was the oldest son of the late Joe K. and Patricia Mack Heilhecker. He was born in Bryan, TX on Thursday, January 15, 1959, while his dad was attending Texas A&M University. Brad grew up in Bellaire, TX, attended Texas A&M University from 1978 to 1984 studying engineering, philosophy, and psychology. Brad came to know the Lord while at A&M, and he began his faith walk at Grace Bible Church. With each passing year, he grew in his beliefs, and you could always find him with a Bible. He served in the US Army from 1987 to 1990 as a chaplain’s assistant primarily in Germany. In 1990, he joined his sister in her practice as a valued individual tax services manager until his retirement in 2020.

Brad will forever be remembered as an honorable brother and fellow sojourner to his siblings, Katherine (Tom), Wesley, Bonnie (Stephen), Michael (Ashley), Kim (Chuck); his uncles, Michael, and Wally; his aunt, Linda; his numerous cousins and a very large and beloved extended family full of brothers, sisters, nieces, and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Brad will be remembered with love by his long-time friends, John, Greg, Michelle, Annie, Irma, and the many others who journeyed life together with him. We wish to thank everyone who touched Brad’s life and may God bless you indeed. He lived kindheartedly because you made a difference in his life.

Memorial service arrangements are pending.

In lieu of flowers, please join us in supporting the ministry, RestoredMinistries.org, through one of its members, Michelle Bollom, who published some of Brad’s blogs in a book called, “Sterling Wisdom” by Brad Heilhecker and is sold on Amazon.com. All monies from the book sales go to RestoredMinistries.org, encouraging and equipping people to live in wholeness and freedom, mind, body, and soul. His friend wrote, “This book is a beautiful tribute to Brad, a strong witness to what he personally believed and also wanted others to believe. To my knowledge, he never judged or condemned anyone for not believing, but just shared God’s truth as he understood it with people. And he befriended and spoke to a lot of people during his life. So fabulous these truths are now in book form.”

To send flowers to Bradley’s family, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

