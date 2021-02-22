Freddie Raymond Fregia 81, of Hull, TX, passed away on Friday, February 19, 2021, at Memorial Herman Hospital in Houston, TX. Mr. Fregia was born October 1, 1939, in Liberty, TX to the late Manry Fregia and Helen Minnie Kinnie Bond. Mr. Fregia was a retired pipefitter and construction worker. He was an oilfield roughneck who loved working on small engines and loved building things and working with wood. He also enjoyed hunting and picking on and aggravating the grandkids. He loved his twinkies, lemon cookies, snacks, and good food. He loved life, working in his shop, and enjoying his swings. He attended Wilderness Church in Liberty, TX. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.



Mr. Fregia is preceded in death by his parents; his son, Glen Allen Fregia, stepson, John H. Glover; and grandson, Justin Ellzey.



Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 15 years, Shirley Taylor Fregia; son, Reverend Bubba Fregia and wife Connie, of Daisetta, TX; daughters, Belinda Willett of Gentry, AR, and Aline Ellezy of LA; stepdaughter Peggy Davis of Diboll, TX; and sister, Janelle Osburn Dennison, and husband, Steve of Liberty, TX; grandchildren,15; great-grandchildren, 27; and great-great-grandchildren,1; and a host of loving family and friends.



A service of remembrance will be held Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at 2:00 pm at Faith & Family Funeral Services Inc. with Reverend Tolbert Hudspeth officiating. Interment to follow at Monroe-Fregia Cemetery in Liberty. A gathering of family and friends will also be Wednesday, February 24, 2021, from 12:00 pm until the time of service at Faith & Family Chapel.



Honoring Mr. Fregia as pallbearers will be T.J. Fregia, Darren Taylor, J.T. Taylor, Jason Bullock, Douglas Hughes II, and Nelson Taylor. Honorary pallbearers are Raymond Watts, Shawn Glover, Shaun Willett, Allen Wayne Fregia, and Marc Anthony Glover-Garcia. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Freddie Raymond Fregia please visit our Tribute Store.

