Dayton police investigating armed robbery

Dayton police are trying to identify two males who robbed the Valero at 9499 US 90 at FM 1413 at gunpoint around 7:30 p.m. Sunday night, Feb. 21.

According to Dayton Police Det. Terri Hughes, one of the two subjects entered the store with a weapon and demanded money from the store clerk while his accomplice waited at the door.

A photo taken from a surveillance video camera from the Valero Station at US 90 at FM 1413 shows two suspects. This suspect reportedly served as a lookout while his accomplice robbed the store clerk at gunpoint.

After obtaining an undisclosed amount of cash, the two men fled the scene in a white pickup truck believed to be a GMC or Chevy, extended cab with chrome wheels. The clerk reportedly identified the two suspects as Hispanic males.

During the investigation, police determined that the store clerk who was on duty at the time, 21-year-old Nathan Jonathan Garcia, had an arrest warrant for a robbery out of Harris County. Garcia was arrested and booked in at the Liberty County Jail.

Investigators are trying to determine if Garcia has any involvement in the most recent robbery.

“We are looking at all aspects in this case,” said Det. Hughes.

A white pickup truck was used in the commission of an armed robbery in Dayton on Sunday, Feb. 21.

This is the second Dayton convenience store to be robbed in February. On Feb. 6, an armed and masked gunman wearing all black clothing and a mask robbed the Spin Mart #7 store. In that robbery, the getaway vehicle was a silver Nissan Altima, 2018 or newer model.

Anyone with information about either of these robberies is asked to contact Dayton Police Department by calling 936-258-7621.

