Aaron Walker Ward, 38, passed from this life on Earth on Sunday, February 21st, 2021 at Merit Health Hospital in Jackson, MS.

Aaron was a native of Cleveland, Texas, and was a 2002 graduate of Tarkington High School. He has lived in Lena for 17 ½ years with his family. Aaron was an Engineer Tech with the MS Dept. of Transportation in Carthage, MS.

Aaron is survived by his wife Kristal Nicole Ward, daughter Karlee Leighann Ward, and son Aaron Walker Ward, Jr., brother Adam Swain Ward and wife Sadie, and 2 nieces Chloe and Rayleigh, 4 aunts, 2 uncles and numerous cousins.

Aaron is proceeded in depth by his father Harold Walker Ward, Jr. and mother Tina Rene Ward, paternal grandparents Harold Walker Ward, Jr. and Rachel Inez Ward, maternal grandparents Aaron Daniels and Maggie Ruth Daniels.

