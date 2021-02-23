Louise Clymer Laskoskie, 82, a lifelong resident of Anahuac, Texas, passed away peacefully on Saturday morning, February 20, 2021, in Mont Belvieu, Texas. She was born on December 16, 1938, in Anahuac, to the late Charley B. and Beatrice Alice Watson Clymer. Lou graduated from Anahuac High School, class of 1956. She worked at A-1 Grocery, which was owned by her mother Beatrice. Lou worked as a secretary for Brown & Root and Chambers County Sheriff’s Office under Sheriff Doyle Pounds. She worked for several years with the Chambers County Auditor’s Office, where she remained until her retirement.

Lou was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to many. She was known most for being a selfless woman who always managed to put other’s needs before her own, even more so through the most difficult challenges of her illness over the last few years. Most of the people who knew Lou would often tell her children, “Your mother is the sweetest lady.” She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Lou was a former member of the First United Methodist Church of Anahuac, where she sang in the choir and even taught Sunday School. She pursued many interests, some of which included RV traveling with family and friends, playing board games and cards at which she was very competitive. Back in the day, she was also an avid fastpitch softball player. Lou’s favorite hobby of all was spending time with her family. She never missed any of her children’s sporting events, horse shows, or other activities. Lou was a huge supporter of all the grandchildren’s extracurricular activities as well. She was a great cook who always had an open-door policy for friends and family who enjoyed her home-cooked meals.

Lou was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband of sixty-three years, George “Delbert” Laskoskie; her twin sister Eloise Clymer Wallace and sister Juanita Hutsell; and her loyal friend and longtime caregiver Estenia Jones. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her daughters Dede Laskoskie of Anahuac and Cissy Laskoskie and significant other Frank Vasquez of Missouri City; her son Bubba Laskoskie and wife Jessica of Anahuac; her grandchildren Kelsi Winn and husband Taylor, Colton Laskoskie and wife Kate, Taylor Laskoskie and Ashlin Liska, Amber Linder and husband Pete and Nicole Roadsney and husband Andy; her great-grandchildren Kace, Claire, and Callahan Cole Laskoskie, Lawson Winn, Luke and Jude Linder; her brother Charles B. Clymer and wife Marge of Hawkins, Texas; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

The Laskoskie family would like to extend a special thank you to Delbert and Lou’s caregivers Debra Johnson, Ernestine Harmon, and Gloria Arvie for their unconditional love and care they have provided to them both over the years.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be Ronnie Joe Brown, Everardo Teran, Jr., Colton Laskoskie, Frank Vasquez, Bob Clymer, and Douglas Maxwell.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 1pm, on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 1201 S. Main Street in Anahuac. A funeral service will follow at 2pm at the funeral home, with Bobby Hall, officiating. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow in Anahuac Cemetery.

