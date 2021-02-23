Everett Wayne Needham, Sr., age 81 of Splendora, Texas passed away Wednesday, February 17, 2021. He was born December 16, 1939 in Humble, Texas to parents Gordon and Bessie Needham who preceded him in death along with his wife of 50 years, Hazel Ruth Needham; daughter, Junita Mae Holloway; grandson, Buck Anthony Holloway; and brother, Ferman Gordon Needham.

Survivors include his wife, Margaret Needham; son, Everett Wayne Needham, Jr. (Bubba) and wife Arlene; sisters, Betty Gay, Violet Knight and Shirley Tilson; brothers, Vernon Needham and Larry Needham; grandchildren, Chester Wayne Holloway and wife Crystal, Kristen Michelle Needham and fiancé Leslie Coats, Jesse Wayne Needham and wife Kara; great-grandchildren, Chandler, Trenton, Carson, Jasmine, Hayden and Cali; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Sunday, February 21, 2021 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, February 22, 2021 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Splendora City Cemetery, Splendora, Texas.

