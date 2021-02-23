Wanda Gail Tanner, age 70, of Dayton, Texas passed away Saturday, February 20, 2021. She was born February 2, 1951 in Conroe, Texas to parents Mary Francis and James Foy who preceded her in death along with her husband, Pete Tanner, Jr.; and sister, Brenda Sue Keller.

Survivors include her daughter, Chanel Tanner and Sean Jones; son, Frank “Pete” Tanner, II. and Steve Elliott; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, February 25, 2021 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Ryan Cemetery, Cleveland, Texas. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made to the American Kidney Fund in Mrs. Wanda’s name.

