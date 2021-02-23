Gregory Lynn Vore was born in Princeton, Indiana on September 21, 1952 and passed away in Kingwood, Texas on February 19, 2021 at the age of 68. Greg loved the outdoors, especially hunting, and enjoyed playing poker. He worked hard to provide for his family and was the proud owner of Vore Construction for over 47 years. Greg was preceded in death by his parents, Virgil Wayne Vore and Marie Fisher Vore; grandson, Bennett Louis Vore; mentors, Ted Stalder and Howard Nance. He is survived by his beloved wife of 47 years, Pam Vore; son, Brian Gregory Vore and wife Renee; daughter, Amanda Dawn Vore-Williams and husband David; brothers, Joseph W. Sutton, Judge Robert Trapp and Phillip Stalder. He proudly served our country in the US Army from 1972-1975, and the US Army will provide military honors at the service. Visitation will be Friday, February 26, 2021 from 1-2pm in the Pace-Stancil Chapel in Coldspring. Memorial Service will be at 2pm with Pastor Phil Herrington officiating.

