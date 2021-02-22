Child found drowned in pool in Daisetta

A Daisetta family suffered a tremendous loss around 2:30 p.m. Monday when their 1-year-old child was found deceased in their above-ground swimming pool at a home on W. Pine Street in Daisetta.

The little girl’s body was found just moments after the family had called the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office to report that she was missing and they had been unable to find her. As deputies were responding, a short time later a member of the family found the girl in the family’s above-ground pool.

When medical personnel arrived, the child was given CPR but she did not respond.

The parents told LCSO Investigators Shandalynn Rhame and Lucero Castro that they had put the little girl down for a nap. When they checked on her two hours later, they found she was not in her bed.

“Thinking the child had just walked away, a missing person call was made to the sheriff’s office but the child was found a short time later deceased in the swimming pool,” said Capt. Ken DeFoor, a spokesperson for the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.

Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace Ronnie Davis conducted an inquest and ordered an autopsy.

DeFoor said the investigation is still ongoing.

