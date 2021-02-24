Parents of drowned child arrested in Daisetta

The parents of a 1-year-old girl who drowned on Feb. 22 in the family’s above-ground pool on Pine St. in Daisetta are now facing charges. They were arrested by Liberty County sheriff’s investigators for Interfering With Public Duties, a Class B misdemeanor, and Resisting Arrest, a Class A misdemeanor.

The parents – Londell Laviene, 28, and Bonnie Tarrant, 41 – were booked in at the Liberty County Jail in the early morning hours of Feb. 23.

Bonnie Tarrant

Londell Laviene

According to Sheriff Bobby Rader, another child of the couple died by drowning on 2015 in Liberty County. In the 2015 drowning incident, the couple’s 4-year-old son went missing at Nine Mile Ranch water park in Dayton where the family was on a birthday party.

Children’s Protective Service fatality investigators, the Texas Rangers and Daisetta police are assisting the sheriff’s office with the new investigation.

The couple’s remaining four other children, ranging in age from 1 month to 14 years, have been removed from the home and placed with CPS.

