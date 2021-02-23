Arion David James, 76, of Pasadena, Texas passed away on Monday, February 22, 2021. He was born on Saturday, September 9, 1944 in Houston, Texas to Arion David James, Sr. and Mary Ellen Wilson James, both of whom have preceded him in death. David was also preceded in death by his wife, Nancy James, brother, Michael Wayne James, sisters, Betty Ann Wilson and Janice Nadine Winslow, grandson, Zachary Gage Davidson. Left to cherish his memory are his loving children, Dianna Sue Theriot and fiancé Michael Arnold, Laura Deene Holm, David Brian James and friend Tonya Jones, Jessie Ilene James; three sisters, Norma Jean Sweeten and husband R.C., Ellen Ruth Ragon, Elizabeth Cormier and husband Cecil; grandchildren, Hannah Elizabeth Texanna Borque and Dustin Marceaux, Tiffany Danielle Luckett and husband John, Brian Michael Roberts, Michael A. Holm, III and wife Tiffany Ellen, Kayla Renee James, Emily Sarah Marie James, David Vincent James, Victoria Britt Cox, Taylor Kaylene Daniels and husband Steven, James Duane Franklin; great-grandchildren, Harper Elizabeth Marceaux, Carlee Madison Holm, Trey Walker Holm, Ruth Ellen Holm, Preslee Luckett, Sidney Michael Luckett, Brantlei Rae Sparks, Remie Lynn Daniels, Jaxen Lee Wyatt Daniels, Hadlee Jane Denise Daniels; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Visitation for David will be held at Neal Funeral Home on February 26, 2021 from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Funeral Services for David James will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Neal Funeral Home at 2:00 pm. Interment for David will immediately follow at Pace-Stancil MRG. Pastor Stephen Horne officiating.

