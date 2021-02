Anette Tillise Dortch, 72, of Cleveland, Texas was called home on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. She was born on Monday, December 6, 1948 in Burbank, California to Anthony Hasen and Jeanette Bernritter Hasen, both of whom have preceded her in death. Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband Robert Dortch; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

