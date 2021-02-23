Bobby Louis Kay, 58, of Shepherd, Texas passed away on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. He was born on Wednesday, October 17, 1962 in Lufkin, Texas. Bobby was preceded in death by his father, Jesse Thomas Loving, Sr., brother, Richard Paul Kay, sisters, Theresa Gail Loving, Cynthia Diane Turner, nephew, Dustin Loving .Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 37 years Beth Kay; mother, Wanda Loving; children, Jeremy Ryan Kay and wife Brittany, Jennifer Rene Kay and fiancé Pedro Guerra, Jr., Bobby Louis Kay, Jr. and fiancé Stephanie Farrell; brother, Jesse Thomas Loving, Jr. and wife Cindy; grandchildren, Riley Belle, Keigan Tyler, Dealen Ryan, Presli Elizabeth, Bonita Peyton, Bryce Gavvin, M.J., Preston Gage, Viviana Guerra, Caden Guerra, Autumn, Joseph, Alex; great- grandchildren, Maddy, Lydia, Elias; niece, Emily Loving; mother-in-law, Ann Farmer; special friend, Mandy; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Visitation for Bobby will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Saturday, February 27, 2021 from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Funeral Services for will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Sunday, February 28, 2021 at Neal Funeral Home at 2:00 pm. Interment for Bobby will immediately follow at Farley Chapel Cemetery. Rev. Bruce Millican officiating.

