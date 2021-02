The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 18, 2021:

Beasley, Jason – Failure to Appear and Public Intoxication

Villarreal, Justin – Criminal Mischief, Criminal Trespass and Evading Arrest or Detention

Note: The jail could not provide a photo of Jason Beasley.

Villarreal, Justin

