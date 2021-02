The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 19, 2021:

Golden, Eric – Possession of a Controlled Substance

McLean, Chad – Burglary of Vehicles

Broyles, Heather – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Zumarraga, Alberto – Unlawful Carrying a Weapon, Driving Without Financial Responsibility and License Required

Note: The Liberty County Jail could not provide a mugshot for Chad McLean.

Zumarraga, Alberto

Broyles, Heather

Golden, Eric Cole

Share this: Twitter

Facebook