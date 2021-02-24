Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 20, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 20, 2021:

Morse, Audriana – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Sallie-Hines, N.L. II – Public Intoxication

McCullars, Brice – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Moore, Carey – Theft of Property, more than $2,500 but less than $30,000

Kitchen, Michael – Theft of Property, more than $2,500 but less than $30,000

Pilgreen, Felicia – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Stewart, Chance – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Kirk, Zachary – Possession of Marijuana and Unlawful Carrying a Weapon

Ramires-Maldonado, Meredith – Failure to Yield Right of Way, Parent Contributing to Non-Attendance, Failure to Appear and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility

Faber, Gerard – Criminal Mischief, Criminal Trespass and Possession of a Controlled Substance

Note: Mugshots for N.L. Sallie-Hines II, Michael Kitchen, Zachary Kirk and Meredith Ramires-Maldonado were not provided by the jail.

