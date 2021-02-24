Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 20, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 20, 2021:

  • Morse, Audriana – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Sallie-Hines, N.L. II – Public Intoxication
  • McCullars, Brice – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Moore, Carey – Theft of Property, more than $2,500 but less than $30,000
  • Kitchen, Michael – Theft of Property, more than $2,500 but less than $30,000
  • Pilgreen, Felicia – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Stewart, Chance – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Kirk, Zachary – Possession of Marijuana and Unlawful Carrying a Weapon
  • Ramires-Maldonado, Meredith – Failure to Yield Right of Way, Parent Contributing to Non-Attendance, Failure to Appear and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
  • Faber, Gerard – Criminal Mischief, Criminal Trespass and Possession of a Controlled Substance

Note: Mugshots for N.L. Sallie-Hines II, Michael Kitchen, Zachary Kirk and Meredith Ramires-Maldonado were not provided by the jail.

  • Fabers, Gerard
  • Moore, Carey
  • Pilgreen, Felicia
  • Stewart, Chance
  • McCullars, Brice
  • Morse, Audriana Kathryn

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.