New judge, associate judge sworn in for City of Cleveland

Ralph Fuller is the new municipal court judge for the City of Cleveland. He was sworn in on Feb. 22 for a two-year appointment that began Feb. 15, 2021, and expires Feb. 15, 2023.

Fuller’s new appointment should not interfere with his duties as Liberty County Justice of the Peace #6, a position to which he was first appointed in 2013. He was elected by voters in 2014 and reelected in the 2018 election.

Cleveland Municipal Court Judge Ralph Fuller is given his oath of office by Mayor Richard Boyett on Monday, Feb. 22.

On days that Judge Fuller is unable to be in court, Associate Judge Lynn Allen, who was also appointed by Cleveland City Council for the same term, will stand in. Allen previously served as municipal court judge.

Both Fuller and Allen were sworn in by Cleveland Mayor Richard Boyett.

Cleveland Mayor Richard Boyett welcomes Municipal Court Judges Lynn Allen and Ralph Fuller after their swearing-in ceremony on Feb. 22.

Cleveland Municipal Court Judge Lynn Allen is given her oath of office by Mayor Richard Boyett on Monday, Feb. 22.

