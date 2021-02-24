Ollie George Thomas of Evergreen, Texas passed into Heaven with his savior February 17th, 2021 in Conroe, Texas.

George was the youngest child to Ollie Lee and Ilene Thomas. He had two sisters, Judy and Janie. George was raised in the then small town of Tomball, Texas and enjoyed the closeness of a large number of family and friends.

In High school he followed his father in playing football and his mother playing in the band where he played the Tuba. Corey, Georges son would in the future also play football at Tomball. George would marry Vickie, and two sons Christopher and Corey would become part of the large Thomas family.

Georges father was badly burned in the 1970s and George took on the family business of the Texaco bulk plant and Texaco Station. He delivered gas to the local farms in the area. In 1985 Georges parents retired and George and Debbie married in 1986. They remained in Tomball with George working at Tomball Ford and wife Debbie working at Tomball Hospital.

Chris Thomas worked in Tomball and then entered the Airforce. Corey continued school in Tomball and graduated from Baylor University. George was so very proud of his boys and very excited about their journey in life.

Debbie’s father died and at George’s request Mrs. Fox (Debbie’s mother) came to live with George and Debbie. George slipped into the caregiver roll again and did a great job.

Georges parents needed help with their ranch and cattle after his father became unable to take care of the property and livestock. His father passed and George came along beside his mother until her death.

George and Debbie settled down in Evergreen and enjoyed the country and the people. He never met a stranger and he was kind and giving to his friends.

George was preceded in death by his parents, Ollie Lee and Ilene Thomas; and sister, Judy Thomas Kester.

He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Debra Fox Thomas; son, Christopher Thomas and wife Jody; grandchildren, Mariah and Jillian Thomas; great-grandchildren, Liam and Abel; son, Corey Thomas and wife Leslie; sister, Janie Thomas Taylor; brothers-in-law, Craig Fox and wife Christie, and Jeff Fox; along with numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews in the Thomas and Fox Family.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, February 26, 2021 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas with visitation starting at 12:00 noon. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Evergreen Cemetery Association @ 7945 State HWY 150 W. Coldspring, Texas 77331.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

