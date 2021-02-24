Volna Ann Major, age 89 of Cleveland, Texas passed away Saturday, February 20, 2021. She was born August 29, 1931 in Carthage, Texas to parents Zenus and Mary Presswood who preceded her in death.

Survivors include her daughter, Jo Nell Blythe; along with numerous nieces, nephews, great, great great, great great great nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m., Monday, March 1, 2021 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Services will follow starting at 2:00 p.m., Monday, March 1, 2021 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Cleveland City Cemetery, Cleveland, Texas.

